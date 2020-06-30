Providers see jump in patients seeking mental health treatment at Valley behavioral center

Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley are not the only health facilities seeing a surge in patients.

During a press conference on Monday, Joe Rodriguez, CEO at South Texas Behavioral Health Center, says staff is seeing more patients with severe anxiety and depression. Oftentimes, many are missing appointments.

Rodriguez says, just over the weekend, more than 30 people were administered at the behavioral center.

Mental health providers see firsthand how coronavirus-related stress continues to impact the community, especially as the number of positive cases rise Valleywide.

The behavioral center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone can schedule an appointment by calling 956-388-1300.

