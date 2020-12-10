PSJA ISD installs 600 air purifiers across district to prevent COVID spread
PSJA ISD has installed over 600 air purifiers across the district to further safeguard against COVID-19.
Dr. Jorge Arredondo, the superintendent for PSJA ISD said its a new I-Wave system that will help provide everyone with effective air purification.
According Independent Test Labs, this will significantly reduce a wide range of pathogens in the air and on hand, non-porous surfaces.
For more information on PSJA ISD's reopening plan and the safeguards the district is taking visit: www.psjaisd.us/reopening.
Watch the video for the full story.
