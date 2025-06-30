x

PSJA North wins game one of the 7-on-7 Championship Bracket, fall to Dripping Springs

6 hours 28 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, June 29 2025 Jun 29, 2025 June 29, 2025 11:40 PM June 29, 2025 in Sports

College Station, TX -- 

Championship Bracket 

PSJA North 40, Laredo United 34

PSJA North 19, Dripping Springs 21

Consolation Bracket

Weslaco 19, Lovejoy 32

PSJA 19, Weiss 40

Mercedes 26, Vista Ridge 20

Mercedes 15, Heath 29

