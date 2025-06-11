Public feedback sought on FM 1015 widening project in Edcouch area

The Texas Department of Transportation wants feedback about a proposed widening project for FM 1015 near Edcouch.

They are hosting two meetings for public input and if approved, the project could displace several homes and businesses.

Heavy traffic is already a concern for some people living along FM 1015 in the Edcouch area. TXDOT says almost 7,000 vehicles traveled the road daily in 2023, that number is only expected to climb.

Leonor Padilla is worried the congestion will get worse if TXDOT's proposed expansion of FM 1015 from the current two lanes to four lanes becomes a reality.

"There is going to be heavier traffic and the kids are not going to be able to play outside," Padilla said.

The more than $36 million proposed project would widen the road for about four and a half miles in the Edcouch area from State Highway 107 to Mile 12 Road.

It would also add in a median, turn lanes, sidewalk and drainage improvements. Changes TXDOT says are needed as the area continues to grow.

The number of drivers who travel the road is expected to nearly double to 12,000 by 2050.

To expand the roadway, TXDOT needs to acquire over 20 acres of right of way. Nine homes and five businesses could be displaced in the process.

TXDOT says the number of people impacted can change.

"The goal is always to minimize impact to property owners, and that number could change based on final design considerations," TXDOT Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TXDOT is holding two public meetings where people can learn about the project and provide feedback.

"Comments are encouraged and TXDOT always appreciates the opportunity to respond to questions," Pedraza said.

If approved, construction could start in 2027 and take up to two years to complete.

TXDOT's first public meeting is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. It is a virtual meeting with an in-person option.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Santiago Garcia Elementary School's cafeteria, located at 101 East Santa Rosa Avenue in Edcouch.

For more information about the project, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.