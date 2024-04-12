Pump Patrol: Friday, April 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
'It's not necessary:' Weslaco ISD parent opts son out of STAAR testing
-
Cameron County broadband accessibility project continues expanding
-
Matt's Building Materials preparing for Saturday re-opening
-
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Mission
-
La Joya ISD approves new policy preventing some employees from holding elected...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals