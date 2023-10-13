Raid at Primera home leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

One man is in custody on drug charges after weapons and controlled substances — including fentanyl — were discovered at a home in Primera, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen police and other agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Dolores Street in Primera Friday at around 10:15 a.m. when they found the items, according to a news release.

Officers discovered over 45 grams of fentanyl, nearly five grams of meth, under a gram of cocaine and over an ounce of marijuana, according to the release.

The raid occurred as Cameron County officials continue investigating a dozen overdoses linked to drugs tainted with fentanyl.

Officers also seized three handguns, three rifles and one shotgun.

The identity of the man arrested in connection with the seizure will be released after his arraignment, the release stated.

The male faces multiple felony charges of possession of narcotics and a charge of endangering a child.