Ranchers, potash company in fight over Pecos River rights

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Ranchers in a southeastern New Mexico community and a potash company are locking in fight over water rights connected to the Pecos River. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Denver-based Intrepid Potash recently claimed ownership of about 35,000 acre feet of water rights along the Pecos, with 19,000 identified for consumption. Ranchers in a rural area south of Carlsbad said that move could completely drain the Pecos. The Carlsbad Irrigation District filed litigation intended to block Intrepid’s ownership of the water and seven “preliminary authorizations” granted by the Office of the State Engineer to change the point of diversion and manner of use of the water. Intrepid’s attorney declined to comment.

