Raymondville intersection reopens following 'hazardous' grass fire

The intersection of FM 1834 and Emma Ross Road in Raymondville was temporarily shut down Tuesday due to zero visibility from a grass fire.

The Raymondville Fire Department responded, and the intersection was reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A social media post from the Willacy County Sheriff's Office said the fire was creating "hazardous conditions."

The sheriff's office said no homes or buildings are in danger from the fire, and deputies are assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.