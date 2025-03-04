Records: Driver didn't realize he struck Harlingen teen in deadly hit-and-run crash

An affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News revealed the attorney for the man accused of hitting and killing a Harlingen teen last month told investigators his client didn't realize he had hit someone at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred on February 9 in San Benito when 15-year-old Kayden Schwartz was struck from behind while riding his bicycle.

According to documents, the accused driver, Rodolfo Ruiz Jr., his wife Lluliana Milera Ruiz and their attorney, Ray Rodriguez, contacted the Cameron County District Attorney's Office regarding the crash the day after it occurred.

Rodolfo and Ruiz were apprehended by DPS special agents in Laredo on Feb. 22.

An investigator spoke with Rodriguez, who said his clients were involved in the crash and were ready to cooperate, according to the affidavit. Rodriguez said the involved truck was at his client's home in Rio Hondo.

Rodriguez spoke on behalf of Rodolfo, who said he had no idea what he had hit and drove back to the scene and saw it "was just a bicycle," according to documents.

The affidavit said investigators went to Rodolfo's home in Rio Hondo and found the suspect vehicle, a white 2023 Ford F250 Platinum truck. The damage on the truck indicated that a "smaller, bicycle-like object had been struck." Also, vehicle fragments collected at the scene matched what was missing on the suspect vehicle.

Investigators had the vehicle towed for further processing.

The affidavit says Rodolfo never attempted to speak with investigators or give a general overview at his attorney's instruction, but he did admit to being the driver of the truck.

Rodolfo is facing charges of collision involving death and tampering with evidence. His wife, Lluliana, is also facing charges of failing to report a felony.