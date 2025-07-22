Records: Man arrested after attempting to race a Border Patrol unit in Rio Grande City

A 19-year-old male was arrested in Rio Grande City after he allegedly attempted to race a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The complaint said Jose Espinoza was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into an electric power meter and attempted to flee on foot.

Espinoza is facing charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, evading on foot, racing on a highway and duty on striking a highway fixture.

On July 19 at around 10:44 p.m., a deputy with the Starr County Sheriff's Office noticed a 2020 Dodge Challenger revving its engine next to a marked U.S. Border Patrol unit at a red light on U.S. Highway 83 near San Benito Street, according to the complaint.

The complaint said when the light turned green, the Challenger "accelerated rapidly." The deputy made a U-turn in their patrol unit and saw the Challenger turn onto Aguirre Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The deputy activated their emergency lights, but the Challenger failed to stop and continued fleeing on Arredondo Street, east on U.S. Highway 83 from Pete Diaz Avenue, then north on FM 755, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the driver, identified as Espinoza, lost control and crashed into an electric power meter near the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Two individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Espinoza was pursued and arrested without incident, according to the complaint. A female passenger was located in the restroom of a nearby Stripes convenience store and was also taken into custody.

The complaint said Espinoza admitted to attempting to race the Border Patrol unit and fleeing from law enforcement. He has since bonded out of jail.