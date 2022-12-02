Recount doesn't change outcome of Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2 race

The recount for the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2 race did not change the outcome of the election, Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza announced Thursday night.

The manual recount concluded Thursday night and found that Denise Garza received 16,512 votes and Victor M. Caballero received 12,114 votes.

Compared to the canvass, Garza gained one vote and Caballero gained two votes.