x

Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week

Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week
2 hours 44 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 January 14, 2025 8:58 PM January 14, 2025 in Sports

The NBA G League announced Reed Sheppard as G League Player of the Week.

The Houston Rockets guard spent three games playing for the Vipers before being recalled to the NBA on Sunday.

During that span, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.7 steals.

That of course includes his 49-point outburst in his G League debut.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days