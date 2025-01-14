Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week

The NBA G League announced Reed Sheppard as G League Player of the Week.

The Houston Rockets guard spent three games playing for the Vipers before being recalled to the NBA on Sunday.

During that span, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.7 steals.

That of course includes his 49-point outburst in his G League debut.