Region One ofrece clases de Educación y Formación Profesional

Wednesday, July 17 2024

Judith Solis, directora adjunta en Region One ESC, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre las clases de Educación y Formación Profesional. 

Para más información sobre las clases, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

