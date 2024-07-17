Region One ofrece clases de Educación y Formación Profesional
Judith Solis, directora adjunta en Region One ESC, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre las clases de Educación y Formación Profesional.
Para más información sobre las clases, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
