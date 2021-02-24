Rental help available for Mission residents impacted by COVID

The City of Mission Community Development Department is now accepting applications for the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

As part of the program, rental assistance will be provided to income-eligible households economically impacted by COVID-19 to help them stay housed during the pandemic, according to a news release from the city of Mission.

“The program can pay up to six months of an eligible Mission household’s rent with at least one of those months covering a month of future rent,” the news release stated. “Units that are already receiving assistance or are public housing units are not eligible.”

Applicants must have income at or below HUD-specified income limits of 80% and cannot have any duplication of assistance. The program runs through July 31.

Basic requirements include:

1. Living in the City of Mission

2. Document financial impact due to the loss of income, loss of job, medical issue, quarantine, or school closure after April 2020

3. Proof of tenancy such as a lease agreement

4. Landlord must agree to waive fees and not evict the tenant

Applications and additional information are available on the city of Mission website.

The City of Mission is receiving TERAP funding through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds, the release stated.

For more information, contact the Mission Community Development Block Grant Program at 956-580-8670