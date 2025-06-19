Report: Beer and narcotics found with Progreso ISD school board president during arrest

Progreso Independent School District School Board President Juan Jose Ramos Jr. was found with six bottles of Michelob Ultra and narcotics at the time of his arrest, according to an arrest report.

The report said a Weslaco police officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Brightwood Avenue on June 17 at around 10:20 p.m. They had received a report of a suspicious black SUV honking in the area.

Upon arrival, officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report. A short time later, officers were dispatched back to the area. The reporting party said a male, identified as Ramos, was outside their residence, and they were already en route to the location.

RELATED STORY: Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges

The report said officers saw a 2022 Audi Q3 parked in the driveway with Ramos sitting in the driver seat. Police said Ramos spoke with a heavy slur and his eyes were red and glossy.

A six-pack of Michelob Ultra bottles were seen in the front passenger seat, and one of the bottles appeared to be open, according to the report.

The reporting party arrived at the residence and told officers they texted Ramos multiple times to leave, according to the report. Officers discovered the reporting party and Ramos used to date, but are no longer together.

Ramos exited the vehicle and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person, according to the report. Officers asked Ramos how much he had to drink, and Ramos said six to eight beers and had been drinking since 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

According to the report, Ramos was placed under arrest and the reporting party said they wanted to issue a criminal trespass warning.

Ramos was taken to Weslaco City Jail and during the booking process, a jailer found a dollar bill tucked deep into Ramos' wallet and folded with a white powdery substance within, according to the report. A test of the substance confirmed it was cocaine.

Ramos was jailed on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.