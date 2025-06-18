Progreso ISD school board president arrested on intoxication and possession charges

Progreso ISD's school board president was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, Channel 5 News has learned.

Heriberto Caraveo, a spokesperson for the Weslaco Police Department, confirmed the arrest of Juan J. Ramos Jr.

Caraveo did not say when the arrest happened, and Ramos did not appear on a search of the Hidalgo County jail system.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request for more details of Ramos' arrest.

Progreso ISD superintendent Sergio Coronado released a statement saying the district is "aware of reports concerning the recent arrest of the President of the Board of Trustees."

"At this time, the district has not received any official communication from the board president regarding the matter. This is a matter concerning an individual board member and is not related to the operations or administration of the school district," Coronado said in the statement. "Progreso ISD remains focused on its mission of serving students and supporting staff, and there will be no disruption to district functions. As this is a board matter, the district will not be commenting further at this time."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.