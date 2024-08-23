Reportan incendio en un edifico en Weslaco
En información de última hora, se ha registrado un incendio en un edificio en Weslaco.
Los datos al respecto son escasos, sin embargo, el incendio habría ocurrido en el área de la cuadra 4011 de la Borg Drive.
