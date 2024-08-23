x

Reportan incendio en un edifico en Weslaco

1 hour 41 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 2:53 PM August 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En información de última hora, se ha registrado un incendio en un edificio en Weslaco.

Los datos al respecto son escasos, sin embargo, el incendio habría ocurrido en el área de la cuadra 4011 de la Borg Drive.

