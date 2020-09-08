Residents speak out on the importance of filling out the 2020 Census

The 2020 Census deadline has been moved to Sept. 30, giving residents less time to fill it out.

Cameron County Clerk Sylvia Garza-Perez said losing a month will hurt us in the valley.

"We lost about 22 million 800 thousand in federal funding for this area," Garza-Perez said. "For example the CARES Act that came in during this pandemic — Hidalgo County got $110 per capita per person living in Hidalgo County, whereas, because Cameron County was below 500,000 (residents), we only got $55 per capita."

