Residents speak out on the importance of filling out the 2020 Census

3 hours 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 5:31 AM September 08, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

The 2020 Census deadline has been moved to Sept. 30, giving residents less time to fill it out. 

Cameron County Clerk Sylvia Garza-Perez said losing a month will hurt us in the valley. 

"We lost about 22 million 800 thousand in federal funding for this area," Garza-Perez said. "For example the CARES Act that came in during this pandemic — Hidalgo County got $110 per capita per person living in Hidalgo County, whereas, because Cameron County was below 500,000 (residents), we only got $55 per capita."

Watch the video for the full story. 

