Restoration work underway on levee system in Hidalgo County

Restoration work is underway on the levee system along the border wall in Hidalgo County.

Contractors are on the job six days a week, rebuilding miles of debilitated levees before the end of June.

“Out of the three complete breachers that existed,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said. “Those are finished at 100%.”

Villarreal met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week and brought up his main concern with the project.

“Because the levee is already debilitated,” Villarreal said. “With water crashing into it and taking some of that dirt out, that could create a breach.”

Several miles of levees need to be reconstructed along the cement floodwall. As of now, residents south of Mission are at risk of being flood if the Rio Grande were to overflow its banks.

