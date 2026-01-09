x

RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game

Preparation continues for the RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game. The East All-Stars took to the practice field on Thursday night.

Top RGV players like San Benito's Kian Jones, Weslaco's Chris Luna, and Los Fresnos' Robert Pineda detailed what it's been like to bond with the team ahead of the game.

