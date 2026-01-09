RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game
Preparation continues for the RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game. The East All-Stars took to the practice field on Thursday night.
Top RGV players like San Benito's Kian Jones, Weslaco's Chris Luna, and Los Fresnos' Robert Pineda detailed what it's been like to bond with the team ahead of the game.
More News
News Video
-
Man killed following Cameron County bee attack
-
Following lawsuit, McAllen nightclub linked to deadly crash agrees to shut down
-
Consumer Reports: How to break up with your nonstick pans
-
Edinburg police seeking suspects accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint
-
4 Valley school districts to receive additional support for mental health services
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Former UTRGV star receiver Tony Diaz transfers to Iowa
-
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
-
UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas...