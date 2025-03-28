x

RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights

RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights
37 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, March 28 2025 Mar 28, 2025 March 28, 2025 11:02 PM March 28, 2025 in Sports

BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES:

Los Fresnos 1, Lake Travis 3

Rivera 0, Leander Glenn 1

Brownsville Veterans 0, Bowie 2

Lopez 0, Liberty Hill 2

Economedes 1, Vista Ridge 7

GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES:

IDEA Riverview 0, Davenport 8

McAllen High 0, Leander Rouse 7

McAllen Memorial 0, Cedar Park 3

Los Fresnos 0, Round Rock 8

Edcouch-Elsa 0, SA Pieper 3

 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days