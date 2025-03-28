RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights
BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES:
Los Fresnos 1, Lake Travis 3
Rivera 0, Leander Glenn 1
Brownsville Veterans 0, Bowie 2
Lopez 0, Liberty Hill 2
Economedes 1, Vista Ridge 7
GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES:
IDEA Riverview 0, Davenport 8
McAllen High 0, Leander Rouse 7
McAllen Memorial 0, Cedar Park 3
Los Fresnos 0, Round Rock 8
Edcouch-Elsa 0, SA Pieper 3
