RGV residents help in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly 700 valley residents are credited in helping the biotechnology company Moderna develop a vaccine to help fight COVID-19.
The biotech company announced Monday that the vaccine is almost 95% effective.
The trials are conducted through the multi-specialty clinical research site network Centex Studies, located in McAllen.
President of Centex Studies, Devora Torrence said the Rio Grande Valley is likely to continue to be chosen for COVID-19 research studies.
Testing locations are based on infection-rate and demographics like ethnicity.
Torrence also said Moderna is not the only biotech company looking to the Rio Grande Valley for help.
"AstraZeneca is already starting,” Torrence said. “Novavax soon and Jansen before the end of November."
Watch the video for the full story.
