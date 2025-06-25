RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh

After years, of dedication to Valley football, former Port Isabel head football coach Monty Stumbaugh has earned himself a spot in the RGV Sports Hall of Fame.

"When I started this out, you know I'm just trying to help kids, I never dreamed that I would be in a Hall of Fame ever... It's just a great honor, I was shocked when he told me and I was telling my wife when we were driving out of town, and I was like hey, I'm in the Hall of Fame."

Stumbaugh got into coaching after spending a year with Texas Tech football as a walk-on. In 2001, he came down to the RGV to become the head coach for Port Isabel. He helped lead the Tarpons to nine district titles, including in 2003 when they made it all the way to the state semifinals after a 4 OT win over Altair Rice.

"I loved it, a great community," Stumbaugh said of his time at Port Isabel. "For a place to be a head coach, they really support their athletics, very fortunate to be there."

Watch the video above for the full story.