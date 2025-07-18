x

RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series

1 hour 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 9:24 PM July 18, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from Day 2 of the Pony League World Series in McAllen, as RGV Pride completes another shutout to finish pool play undefeated.

