RGV Vipers thank veterans with free axe-throwing event

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers basketball team decided to celebrate Veterans Day a little differently in 2020.

Players normally spend the holiday with veterans.

This year, though, the team celebrated Veterans Day by hosting the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association at Kickin' Axes in McAllen for a day of fun — a way to thank veterans for their service.

