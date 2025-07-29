RGV Vipers Wheelchair basketball team host the Corpus Christi Rimz for an exhibition game

Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers Wheelchair basketball team host the Corpus Christi Rimz for an exhibition game at the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Center.

The Vipers are getting ready to play competitively as members of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association next year.

"We support them, we try to get them what they need and encourage them every step of the way because it's all on them. They're doing a lot of self discovery, a lot of networking and they're building relationships that they wouldn't have had otherwise," said Michael Auer Director of DHR Health Therapy Institute Cardiac Rehabilitation.