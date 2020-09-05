RGVFC Toros to Welcome Back Fans

EDINBURG - RGV FC will finally welcome back fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their season. The Toros announced that they will welcome a limited amount of fans back into HEB Park for their home match on September 12th.

The team will limit attendance to one side of the stadium and to no more than 1000 people.

