Ribbon cutting held in Edinburg for new turf fields

Seven new turf fields are now ready for use at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

The city held a ribbon cutting on Saturday. The project cost about $2 million to complete and was funded by the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation.

According to a news release, the fields now feature all-weather turf, adjustable bases, and a drainage system, bringing the total to seven turf fields available at the park.

The work got started in June 2024 and Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. says there is nothing like this in the Rio Grande Valley.

"This, folks, is what makes us who we are. The EDC stepped up to the table and helped fund these amazing turf fields. There is nothing like this, I wish there was a place like this when we were all playing," Garza said.

