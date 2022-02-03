Rio Grande City CISD delaying classes on Friday due to weather
Rio Grande City CISD is delaying classes on Friday, Feb. 4, due to cold weather. Students will also be allowed to wear warmups Thursday and Friday.
Classes will begin at the following times.
- • Elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m.
- • Buses for elementary schools will start at 7:30 a.m.
- • Middle schools will start at 9 a.m.
- • Buses for middle schools will start at 8 a.m.
- • High schools will start at 9:45 a.m.
- • Buses will start at 8:45 a.m.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT to pre-treat roadways in northern Willacy, Hidalgo counties
-
Emergency SNAP benefits to continue in February
-
Port Isabel-Cameron County airport officials break ground on wildlife fencing project
-
Federal government to fund orphan well cleanup
-
Brownsville Public Utilities Board crews prepared for cold weather