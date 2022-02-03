x

Rio Grande City CISD delaying classes on Friday due to weather

2 hours 43 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, February 03 2022 Feb 3, 2022 February 03, 2022 10:08 AM February 03, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: Rio Grande City CISD

Rio Grande City CISD is delaying classes on Friday, Feb. 4, due to cold weather. Students will also be allowed to wear warmups Thursday and Friday. 

Classes will begin at the following times. 

  • Elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m.
  • Buses for elementary schools will start at 7:30 a.m.
  • Middle schools will start at 9 a.m.
  • Buses for middle schools will start at 8 a.m.
  • High schools will start at 9:45 a.m.
  • Buses will start at 8:45 a.m.
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days