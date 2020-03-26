Rio Grande City school district cancels classes for the rest of the school year

Rio Grande City CISD on Thursday canceled all classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year — shortly after Starr County announced three people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Vilma Garza announced the decision in a letter addressed to families.

"Your child's well-being is of the utmost importance to me and please know that we will continue on our path of providing as many services remotely as possible, while still keeping their health and safety in mind," according to the letter.

The school district will still be providing curbside meal service for students from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Monday through Friday at Ringgold Elementary School, Ringgold Middle School, John & Olive Hinojosa Elementary School, and Alto Bonito Elementary School.

Additionally, students will also have access to online learning. That information will be made available on each campus' web page.

Any other information regarding classes, graduation requirements or credits can be addressed with campus teachers, counselors and principals via email.

For more information, the public can call (956) 716-6803 or by emailing information@rgccisd.org.