Rio Grande Valley Humane Society over capacity, extending hours of operation

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society needs to find homes for 60 of their dogs by Sunday.

The Harlingen location is currently at full capacity. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, but they could lose that status if they don't get some help.

All the pets come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. They're also waiving all adoptions fees. The shelter is even giving people all the supplies they'll need to take care of their new friend.

They will also be extending their house of operation this week to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested in adopting or fostering can stop by their Mission or Harlingen location.

RGV Humane Society - Harlingen

1106 Markowsky Ave.

RGV Humane Society - Mission

227 Abelino Farias St.