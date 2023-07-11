Rio Grande Valley Humane Society over capacity, extending hours of operation
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society needs to find homes for 60 of their dogs by Sunday.
The Harlingen location is currently at full capacity. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, but they could lose that status if they don't get some help.
All the pets come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. They're also waiving all adoptions fees. The shelter is even giving people all the supplies they'll need to take care of their new friend.
They will also be extending their house of operation this week to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested in adopting or fostering can stop by their Mission or Harlingen location.
RGV Humane Society - Harlingen
1106 Markowsky Ave.
RGV Humane Society - Mission
227 Abelino Farias St.
More News
News Video
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
-
TEA: Reading books, practicing math helps prevent summer learning loss
-
McAllen murder suspect in custody, police say
-
Made in the 956: Valley company named one of the best places...
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships