Rio Hondo man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found dead on his property

A Rio Hondo man was charged with animal cruelty after police say they found two dead dogs on his property Monday morning.

Police said they also found a puppy at Ruben Pastrana's property they believe had not been fed or given water in some time.

"[He said he] ran out of money and let the animals run loose and thought they would fend for themselves," Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury said. "And now, unfortunately, the one dog is deceased in the yard and the other one is just outside the property,"

The surviving puppy was rescued.