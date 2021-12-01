x

Safety tips to avoid appliance fires in your home

Wednesday, December 01 2021
By: Cassandra Garcia

After the Edinburg Fire Department recently saw two dryer fires in one day, fire Chief Shawn Snider is reminding residents that dryers can become a fire hazard if not maintained properly.

Snider recommends the following safety tips to avoid dryer fires: 

  • Clean out lint filter regularly
  • Clean tubing at least twice a year
  • Make sure clothes or debris doesn’t accumulate behind the dryer
  • Make sure the tumbler isn’t jammed; it should spin freely if you try to move it with your hand
  • Leave a decent amount of space between the wall and the dryer so there’s enough circulation within the tubing
