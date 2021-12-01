Safety tips to avoid appliance fires in your home
After the Edinburg Fire Department recently saw two dryer fires in one day, fire Chief Shawn Snider is reminding residents that dryers can become a fire hazard if not maintained properly.
Snider recommends the following safety tips to avoid dryer fires:
- • Clean out lint filter regularly
- • Clean tubing at least twice a year
- • Make sure clothes or debris doesn’t accumulate behind the dryer
- • Make sure the tumbler isn’t jammed; it should spin freely if you try to move it with your hand
- • Leave a decent amount of space between the wall and the dryer so there’s enough circulation within the tubing
