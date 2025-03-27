Salvation Army of McAllen seeking donations for program that assists families facing eviction
Those in need of a meal in McAllen can always go to The Salvation Army at 5 p.m. to get assistance.
It’s one service they always offer as some families try to make ends meet while facing the possibility of losing a home.
"When it comes to the end of the month and they don't have the rent, they get evicted, “Salvation Army of McAllen Commanding Officer Frankie Zuniga said. “They get a court-ordered eviction and now they don't have a place where to go."
Zuniga said in 2024, The Salvation Army of McAllen helped 82 families thanks to $78,000 from McAllen, Hidalgo County, and FEMA.
Zuniga said in his experience, more families are asking about this kind of support, and more people are facing losing their homes.
“I have to say that it's definitely worse,” Zuniga said. “There's a lot more people in need, especially, with how things in our economy are going up."
Depending on circumstances, The Salvation Army offers food, a place to live and forms of financial assistance through the Love Beyond Late Bills Program, which is only available to families that are renting and are facing a court ordered eviction.
The money the program had was used up in 2024. Now The Salvation Army is asking the community for donations to keep the program running as they seek funding again this year from government agencies.
“Funds are depleted, funds are gone,” Zuniga said. “And what we need now is people in the community to come and partner with us."
Those who want to donate are urged to send a check to The Salvation Army of McAllen, P.O. Box #4766, McAllen, TX 78504.
Watch the video above for the full story.
