Salvation Army supporting those affected by storm

The Salvation Army is continuing their efforts out in Laguna Heights by offering their support to the people who were impacted by Saturday's storm.

More than 20 volunteers have already shown up to help and are walking around the neighborhood offering food and talking to people to see what kind of help they need.

The Salvation Army has been able to house people and put them in hotels. Apart from giving them food and water, they are also offering counseling services.

"Working directly with Cameron County to help out anybody who needs it. So I think we're just at the beginning of it because now we have to see what we can do to help people get back to normal life," Salvation Army Chairperson Olga Vega Carter said.

Carter says they'll be providing food for as long as needed,

If you are able to donate to the Salvation Army, you can call (956) 682-1468.