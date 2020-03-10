San Benito CISD addresses parents’ concerns after student returns sick from trip

SAN BENITO – Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns lead a Rio Grande Valley school district to evaluate a student.

The San Benito High School student just returned from a trip to the East Coast feeling sick, but she went to school. Parents worried about the health of their own children asked to take them out of class.

San Benito Consolidated Independent School District says they took precautions but want to assure everyone this isn't a case of coronavirus or even a suspected case of it.

According to the statement from the district, the female student who travelled to the Connecticut/New York area attended school on Tuesday. She had a dry cough while she was in the classroom surrounded by other students. The school nurse examined her and found she had no symptoms for COVID-19. Her parents also took her to the hospital for clinical evaluation.

The statement also read, "The Cameron County Health Department informed our school nurse that, based on her evaluation, there was no reason for any heightened concern."

As a precautionary measure, it was decided to move the students who were in the classroom to the library while the room was sanitized.

San Benito CISD reminds the public that this is a common time in the year for the cold and flu season. The district also added that everyone plays a role in reducing the likelihood of a coronavirus outbreak in the community.

Read the full statement here.