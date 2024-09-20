San Juan resident convicted of possessing grenade-style device, firearm

A San Juan man has pled guilty to possessing destructive devices and utilizing a firearm for drug trafficking activity, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Hamdani said 26-year-old Jamez Aaron Sandoval bought two grenade-style destructive devices, which led to authorities placing him under arrest. A search of Sandoval's residence was conducted and authorities discovered cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The investigation revealed Sandoval used the firearm for protection during drug trafficking activities, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said the court has accepted Sandoval's guilty plea, and he is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 3. Sandoval faces up to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a minimum of five years and a possible fine of $250,000.

Sandoval has been and will remain in custody pending his sentencing.