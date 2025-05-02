Sandbag distribution event held at Edinburg Service Center

Sandbags were available at the Edinburg Service Center on Doolittle Road, just off East Richardson Road.

Cars had been driving through the sandbag distribution event between noon and 7 p.m.

Residents did not need to bring a shovel and pack the sandbags themselves, Public Works employees had been doing the packing using a machine that both packs and sows the sandbags shut.

For those planning on storing their sandbags, the city has some recommendations.

"The best way to do, for shelf-life on these bags, would be to store them in a cool place away from the sun and cover them up," Edinburg Assistant Public Works Director Lazaro Ayala said.

Crews packed nearly 2,000 sandbags on Friday.

Besides showing a driver's license or water bill to prove residency within Edinburg city limits, crews limited the number of sandbags to six for residential and eight for businesses.