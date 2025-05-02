x

Sandbag distribution event held at Edinburg Service Center

Sandbag distribution event held at Edinburg Service Center
5 hours 25 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 6:20 PM May 02, 2025 in News - Local

Sandbags were available at the Edinburg Service Center on Doolittle Road, just off East Richardson Road.

Cars had been driving through the sandbag distribution event between noon and 7 p.m.

Residents did not need to bring a shovel and pack the sandbags themselves, Public Works employees had been doing the packing using a machine that both packs and sows the sandbags shut.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sandbag distribution events announced throughout the Valley

For those planning on storing their sandbags, the city has some recommendations.

"The best way to do, for shelf-life on these bags, would be to store them in a cool place away from the sun and cover them up," Edinburg Assistant Public Works Director Lazaro Ayala said.

Crews packed nearly 2,000 sandbags on Friday.

Besides showing a driver's license or water bill to prove residency within Edinburg city limits, crews limited the number of sandbags to six for residential and eight for businesses.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days