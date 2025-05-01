Sandbag distribution events announced throughout the Valley
Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley announced sandbag distributions ahead of scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for this weekend.
Below is a list of sandbag distributions throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Check back for updates as more sandbag distribution events are announced.
CAMERON COUNTY
City of Harlingen
The city of Harlingen will distribute sandbags on Friday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the city's public works facility, located at 404 S. 54th St.
Harlingen residents must bring their ID and a water bill.
Call 956-216-5300 for more information.
City of San Benito
The city of San Benito will be providing sandbags on Friday, May 2 at the City Service Center, located at 925 W. Stenger St.
The sandbag distribution event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of Mercedes
The city of Mercedes' Public Works Department is offering sandbags to residents.
Bags are being provided, but residents must bring their own shovels at the knights of Columbus parking lot at 150 N. Ohio Ave.
The distribution events are set for Thursday, May 1 from 4:30 p.m. until sand runs out.
A second distribution event is set for Friday, May 2 from 11 a.m. until sand runs out.
STARR COUNTY
City of La Grulla
The city of La Grulla will give away sandbags on Friday, May 2 at the La Grulla Fire Station.
The distribution effect will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limit of 3 sandbags per door.
Rio Grande City
Sandbags for Rio Grande City residents will be provided on Friday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 632 W. Eisenhower.
Bags and sands will be provided. Proof of residency is required.
Call 956-487-5312 for more information.
