x

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024: Rainy and cool and breezy with highs in the 50s

5 hours 36 minutes ago Saturday, February 17 2024 Feb 17, 2024 February 17, 2024 11:04 AM February 17, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days