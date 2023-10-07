x

Saturday, October 7, 2023: Breezy with showers, temps in the 80s

4 hours 34 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, October 07 2023 Oct 7, 2023 October 07, 2023 1:15 PM October 07, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days