Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023: Stray shower with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
-
Attorney seeking answers after client dies in Alton police custody
-
Man arrested on illegal dumping charges was hired to throw trash away
-
Period products, diapers, baby bottles are now tax free in Texas
-
Willacy County sheriff hopes new state law will provide pay raises for...