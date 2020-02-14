x

Scam Calls Increasing Amid Tax Season

RIO GRANDE CITY - Police say scam calls are increasing as tax season gets underway.

Residents are already getting phone calls.

The person on the other end of the line claims to be with the government.

The caller demands payment and threatens arrest.

Authorities say the IRS will never call demand payment.

 

