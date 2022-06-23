Scammers impersonating Amazon employees

The Better Business Bureau is advising people to be cautious when answering the phone, especially if the caller starts by asking a question.

Scammers are calling and pretending to be an Amazon employee, saying there is a package that needs to be delivered.

They ask if it's okay to drop it off and the word they are looking for is "yes."

"For example, they will say something like 'can you hear me?' and they just want you to say the word 'yes'," President of Better Business Bureau Hilda Martinez said. "What they are doing with that 'yes', is that they are recording your conversation and using the 'yes' for buying large merchandise."

The Better Business Bureau says it is best to send numbers that you do not know to voicemail.