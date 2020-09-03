School and health officials are planning ahead when schools re-open amid pandemic

Education and health authorities are preparing for potential COVID-19 related outbreaks when districts plan to re-open in Hidalgo County.

Eddie Olivarez, Hidalgo County’s health and human services director said his department and local school districts will be in charge of COVID-19 cases at schools.

"In Hidalgo County, we have many many school districts with upwards of 300 thousand students, staff and personnel and staff that work at these schools,” Olivarez said. "Parents are our number one public health representatives."

Olivarez said parents should be transparent with school officials when it comes to family or student infections.

