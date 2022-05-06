School district superintendents react to Gov. Greg Abbott’s suggestion of banning undocumented children from public schools

During a Wednesday interview with Conservative Talk Show Host Joe Pags, Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants to challenge the 1981 Supreme Court case Plyer v. Doe - which banned Texas from withholding state funds from local school districts for educating the children of undocumented immigrants.

Abbott said he is concerned more immigrant children will enroll at public schools once Title 42 ends, which he added it could end-up costing more for taxpayers.

“We're not only dealing with people that speak Spanish, we have people coming in from 155 different countries across the entire globe,” Abbott said. “The challenges put on our public school system is extraordinary."

Ricardo Lopez, superintendent of Garland ISD near Dallas, recently took part in a Public Education Committee discussion on the possible added costs associated with educating more immigrant children.

“These systems need to be for all students,” Lopez said. “We're not here to enforce immigration, we're here to create a learning system for all children."

McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez was also on the call with the Public Education Committee.

“To say that we've seen an influx that's impacted us in any way - we haven't," Gonzalez said, adding that immigrant children who cross the border usually go to major U.S. cities.