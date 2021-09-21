Season's first cold front expected to move through Valley

The season's first cold front is expected to move through the Valley early in the morning on Wednesday!

We'll probably see a few showers with the front, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two - mainly in the morning hours.

Then - what we've been waiting for since May - cooler temperatures!

It won't be cold, but you will definitely feel the difference with highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mainly in the 80s - and nighttime lows in the 60s.

There will also be a noticeable drop in the humidity, so evenings and mornings should be very nice.

Rain chances will go away by Wednesday afternoon and we'll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend.

This front just happens to coincide with the official beginning of fall.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 2:20pm Wednesday which means . . . summer is over!