Select Walmart stores in Texas resuming COVID-19 vaccination pop-up events

The Texas Department of State Health Services is kicking off its fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign at select Walmart stores across the state.

DSHS will host pop up vaccination events across the state to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19, according to a news release from DSHS.

A pop up event in the Valley is set for Monday, Sept. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Walmart, located at 1724 W. University Drive.

The events kicked off in San Antonio this week and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Those attending the pop-up events can access COVID-19 vaccine information and ask questions about vaccination before walking inside Walmart to the store’s pharmacy to receive a vaccine dose, the release stated.

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and shipped to large retail pharmacies around the state, including those in Texas Walmart stores, the release stated.

Those eligible for the boosters include fully vaccinated individuals who are 12 and older for the Pfizer booster and adults 18 and older for the Moderna booster. At least two months must have passed from completion of a primary vaccination series or a booster dose for people to be eligible for the new bivalent booster.

In addition to receiving booster doses, DSHS also encourages those who have not had any COVID-19 vaccinations to get their primary series completed immediately.