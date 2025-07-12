x

Senatorial candidate Colin Allred meeting with business leaders in Edinburg

1 day 4 hours 1 minute ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 10:59 PM July 10, 2025 in News - Local

U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred will be in Edinburg on Friday to discuss the impact of rising costs in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Allred will be joined by former Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo at Los Pinos Hardware on Friday morning. 

The visit comes a week after Allred announced his run for the U.S. Senate with a focus on lowering costs, the news release stated.

