Senatorial candidate Colin Allred meeting with business leaders in Edinburg

U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred will be in Edinburg on Friday to discuss the impact of rising costs in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Allred will be joined by former Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo at Los Pinos Hardware on Friday morning.

The visit comes a week after Allred announced his run for the U.S. Senate with a focus on lowering costs, the news release stated.