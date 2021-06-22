Seven accused in $110 million drug scheme plead not guilty

Seven people allegedly involved in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday, court records show.

John Ageudo Rodriguez, 51, owner of Pharr Family Pharmacy; 40-year-old Mohammad Imtiaz Chowdhury and his father, 71-year-old Dr. Tajul Shams Chowdhury; Alex Flores Jr., 51, of McAllen; Hector De La Cruz, Jr., 50, of Edinburg; Araceli Gaona, 35, of Mission; and Erika Hernandez Salinas, 38, of Donna were indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

The indictment includes charges of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to pay and receive illegal kickbacks, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

All seven defendants were remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Jury selection is set for Aug. 3, records show.